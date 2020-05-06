Clay Co. Animal Shelter celebrates 20 years during COVID-10 crisis

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX KJTL) — The COVID-19 crisis has people getting used to a new way of life, and many are finding time to bring pets into their lives for company. Those with the Clay County Animal Shelter now celebrating two decades said they have noticed an uptick in business.

After 20 years of taking in animals, officials with the Clay County Animal Shelter said they have never seen a crisis like this, as they halt construction plans.

“During our 20 years, our building is not in real good shape, so we are getting ready to have a little bit of work done and rebuild some kennels,” shelter operator Bonnie Stone said.

Along with delaying kennels, the fear of not being able to provide food gave them a bit of a worry.

“Some places didn’t have food on the shelves for us to get, they had some but not a lot, and that put panic into me, like if we cant get food what are we going to do,” Stone said.

However, in true Texoma form, the community gave donations in their time of need through amazon and monetary donations.,

“They helped us out with a lot of food and a lot of supplies we needed, and they have really come through for us it has been awesome,” volunteer Amanda Foster sa id.

Not only donations but there were seven adoptions during the peak of the crisis, and with so many new adoptions Officials want to remind you

“Please considering spay and nuetering your animal,” Stone said. “It gets really bad this time of year.”

To apply for volunteer work at the shelter contact 940-538-6757.