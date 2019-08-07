Clay Co. commissioners consider Wells Fargo building purchase

CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Clay County commissioners are considering purchasing a new building while restorations are taking place on the historic county courthouse and have reached out to the public for their input.

As Clay County officials plan a restoration project in the historic courthouse, officials look for somewhere to temporarily house their employees.

One solution county officials are looking at includes purchasing the vacant Wells Fargo building.

“This Wells Fargo building has become available to us, and they have offered a very fair price, of course, they will take the last best offer, so we really don’t know what it will take to buy it,” Clay County Judge Mike Campbell said.

This would allow courthouse employees to have space to work while the courthouse is undergoing renovations.

“Our plan would be to move everyone in the courthouse that’s our district clerk, district attorney, our district judge, our district court,” Campbell said. “We have got juvenile probation would probably move over, the input I’m getting right now is move them out, do the restoration but get them back into the courthouse.”

If the county is able to purchase the Wells Fargo building once renovations are done in the courthouse, they plan to sell the new building for public use.

“I would like to sell it or use it for a Vernon College, for example, an extension of Vernon College in Clay County,” Campbell said. “We got a lot of folks that drive to Wichita Falls or Vernon to take classes. This would be a good way to get Vernon College for our Clay County schools as well instead of driving to Wichita Falls.”

With many options, Clay County officials are sure whatever they decide will ultimately have a good outcome and will allow for the courthouse to remain in use for many years to come.

The Wells Fargo building is currently priced at $220,000 but is appraised for more than $440,000.

Officials are working on a plan for restoration and plan to apply for a $6 million grant in January and would match $800,000 of that.