Clay Co. Pioneer reunion

News
Posted: / Updated:

CLAY COUNTY PIONEER REUNION

  • DATE: Sept. 19, 20, & 21.
  • PLACE: Henrietta
  • TIME: Thursday, kick-off parade starts at 4 p.m., rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Friday, parade begins at 10 a.m., frog jumping contests and turtple race follow the parade. Rodeo and crowning of the Jr. and Sr. rodeo queens takes place at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, parade begins at 10 a.m., music, vendors and art show on courthouse lawn all day. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. with the introduction of the winning parade floats.
  • RODEO TICKET PRICES: Adult admission is $7.00, child admission is $5.00, and Thursday is Active Military Night – Free Ticket with ID!

Click here and here for more information.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News