Clay Co. Pioneer reunion

CLAY COUNTY PIONEER REUNION
- DATE: Sept. 19, 20, & 21.
- PLACE: Henrietta
- TIME: Thursday, kick-off parade starts at 4 p.m., rodeo begins at 7 p.m. Friday, parade begins at 10 a.m., frog jumping contests and turtple race follow the parade. Rodeo and crowning of the Jr. and Sr. rodeo queens takes place at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, parade begins at 10 a.m., music, vendors and art show on courthouse lawn all day. The rodeo begins at 7 p.m. with the introduction of the winning parade floats.
- RODEO TICKET PRICES: Adult admission is $7.00, child admission is $5.00, and Thursday is Active Military Night – Free Ticket with ID!