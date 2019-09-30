Clay County 4th and 5th graders experience AG Day

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL)—Do you know how to milk a cow or exactly how cotton grows? Fourth and fifth grades in Clay County can now say they do after one area farm hosted AG Day Monday morning.

“I remember coming here as a 4th and 5th grader and I did that for two years cause I have been to school in this community and this is my second year doing it as a leader and its really fun I love getting to see the kids learning about Agriculture,” Group leader Alanna Adams said.

Petrolia teacher Sydney Daniels said it’s important kids know how essential agriculture is in their lives.

“The kids learn so many great skills from how to grow cotton and what cotton is used for to how to milk a cow And those are life skills we just don’t teach anymore so this is just a great hands-on way for them to learn and experience it,” Petrolia 4th grade teacher Sydney Daniels Said.

Students also learned about the electric company from J.C. electric and the dangers of poaching from the game warden.



Tommy Henderson of Henderson Farms said because AG Day is interactive, it really sticks with students throughout the day.

“I love to watch those kids and watch the enthusiasm but even more important than that Petrolia as well as Henrietta

sends out some of their high school kids and it’s amazing to watch those kids as young adults to grow through the day,” Henderson said.

Henderson has done this for 13 years now and hopes to continue letting Clay County students experience the world of agriculture through the eyes of a farmer for years to come.