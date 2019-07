WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) Meet Huckleberry! He is a 1-year-old Labrador mix staying at the Clay County Animal Shelter in Henrietta.

If you would like to give him a furrever home you can call them at (940) 538-6757.

They are open from 9:30 in the morning to 1:00 p.m. and afternoons by appointment, seven days a week.