HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — Network face-to-face with hiring employers in an upcoming job fair on July 27.

Workforce Solutions North Texas will host an in-person job fair next Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., located at 210 N. Bridge St. in Henrietta.

Participants can attend the fair for free, and there is no pre-registration required.

Individuals who would like advice concerning their résumé or interviewing skills prior to the job fair can contact the Workforce Solutions North Texas team at (940) 322-1801, ext. 102, or visit their website.

Workforce Solutions North Texas is part of a statewide system of local, nonprofit boards that seek to help Texas workers succeed, the organization says.