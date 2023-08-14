WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It will be a very calm and hot week here in Texoma. We will enjoy one more day of low temperatures in the high 60s and our high temperatures remaining in the mid and high 90s.

Temperatures will return to the triple digits though as we head into the middle of the week and then into the weekend. We could see highs return to above 105 and possibly around 110 by the time we reach Thursday or Friday.

Very little rain chances will also be the theme of this week as skies will stay clear for the better part of this entire week with only small shower chances expected by the end of the week.