Climate change protests hit Frankfurt as auto show opens

News
Posted: / Updated:

Demonstrators ride their bikes on a highway in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019. About 20 000 cyclists took part in a protest star ride against the government’s transport policy on occasion of this year’s IAA Auto Show.(AP Photo/Michael Probst)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people are demonstrating in Frankfurt to demand more action against climate change as the German city’s auto show opens to the public, with some cycling into the city along highways that were temporarily closed for the occasion.

Demands raised by the organizers of Saturday’s protests include an end to the combustion engine, climate-neutral transport by 2035, a speed limit on the autobahn and a strong German climate policy package.

Environmental groups say the trend toward bigger and more powerful cars, particularly SUVs, is eating into the fuel efficiency gains of recent decades.

On Thursday, when the Frankfurt Motor Show officially opened, Greenpeace activists unfurled large banners branding the models on display “climate killers.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Supermarkets donates $30,000 to Boys & Girls Club of Vernon"

Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Services set for Graham man killed in motorcycle accident"

Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Woman arrested after allegedly choking 4-year-old girl"

WF murder suspect in court Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF murder suspect in court Friday"

Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichita Falls man could soon be on trial for 2016 murder"

MSU's Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU's Redwine Wellness Center celebrates 10th anniversary"

New space offers better acoustics to help Hirschi choir students hone skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "New space offers better acoustics to help Hirschi choir students hone skills"

Almost $1.3 million raised for Texoma Gives 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Almost $1.3 million raised for Texoma Gives 2019"

Shoe entrepreneur jailed after stealing shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shoe entrepreneur jailed after stealing shoes"

Wilbarger General CEO resigns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wilbarger General CEO resigns"

Animal ordinance revisions move to next step: Wichita Falls City Council

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal ordinance revisions move to next step: Wichita Falls City Council"

Peanut Pill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peanut Pill"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News