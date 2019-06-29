Coffee shop officials celebrate three years of community support

A local coffee shop is celebrating an anniversary Saturday.

Frank and Joe’s Coffee House opened it’s doors three years ago and celebrated with its customers.

There were free hot dogs, drink specials and giveaways every 15 minutes.

Frank and Joe’s co-owner said they’re thankful for all the support mostly because there are so many options for people to get coffee.

“There’s always a lot of doubt when a new business opens on how long they are going to make it in our community especially when it is food related,” co-owner Jessica Edwards said. “It’s really huge and it’s humbling to us be able to be here. To provide coffee to our community and a place to hang out.”

Not only have they lasted three years, but Frank and Joe’s is also expanding.

Edwards said they hope the new location in the hospital district will be open in the next two months.