Coffee With a Purpose: Five Loaves Food Pantry is able to turn each pound of coffee into 28 pounds of food for local families in need

(KFDX/KJTL) — Each and every granule makes a difference when it comes to the bags of coffee David Sisk measures out each Wednesday afternoon. “If it’s not 1.0 you put a little more and make sure you’ve got the right amount.”

He and the other half dozen or so young adults with special needs take on each role necessary to get coffee bagged and out the door

At the head of operations, you’ll find Audrey Wallace.

Executive Director of Five Loaves Food Pantry, Audrey Wallace, says, “it starts cracking. That’s a medium roast. It cracking again. That’s a darker roast.”

And though it may not look glamorous, her role as a coffee connoisseur is a long-time dream.



Wallace: “They said what do you want to do? And I said I’d like to roast coffee and they said, for what point? What’s the purpose, you know? And I said, I don’t know but one day I’ll figure it out.”

Which she did, when she took over as the Executive Director of Sachse’s Five Loaves Food Pantry.

Morgan Rizzo says, “We needed a way to create revenue for the pantry.”

That’s how Marketing Director Morgan Rizzo says they came up with “coffee with a purpose.”

At $10 a bag, she says they’re able to turn each pound of coffee into 28 pounds of food for local families in need. And as sales have increased.

Rizzo says, “I’ve shipped coffee to California. I’ve shipped coffee to Ohio. I’ve shipped coffee to Washington, D.C.”

So has their potential.

Rizzo says, “it’s crazy to see how God has taken something as simple as coffee and benefited the community as a whole.”

In more ways than one. Turning caffeine addictions into purpose not only for the community but also for the students creating a whole lot of good from something that started so small.



Wallace says, “through faith and god and he just brought it all together.”

So far, the project has provided nearly 6,000 pounds of food for families in need.

You can learn more about the food pantry here.

Currently, you can purchase coffee at four locations: North Pointe Church of Christ, Wylie Printing and Office Supply, Wylie flower and gift, and Massage Bliss and Cryo.

If you’d like to donate, rather than purchase coffee, you can do so by clicking here.