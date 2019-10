(NBC News) — A California man was arrested for kidnapping a 17-year-old girl after the teen and her friends tried to set up a sting to "expose" him for using social media to solicit young girls for sex, police said.

The victim and some of her pals told police that they were using a social media site to contact an older man who was looking for underage girls to have sex with. The group said they wanted to "expose the male" and use the information they gathered to turn over to police, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.