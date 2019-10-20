Cold-blooded reptile and pet expo fun for all ages

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — More than 100 vendors were on hand at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall inside the MPEC for the bi-annual H.E.R.P.S Reptile and Pet Show, showcasing many different reptiles and pets like snakes, frogs, and tarantulas.

Folks who attended were educated on how these reptiles can make great pets or at least benefit the environment. H.E.R.P.S. Owner Shawn Gray added while some kids may have allergies preventing them from owning a cat or a dog, amphibians could be a great pet option.

“They may be able to have like a leopard gecko or a ball python or a bearded dragon or something like that,” Gray said. “So, not only are we getting those kids into a hobby, but they’re also learning how important our natural wildlife is too.”

Southern Star Reptiles Owner Heidi Dunlap said, while it’s common to first look at some of the creatures in fear, they’re there to educate folks on the creature to help you overcome that fear.

“They don’t understand the animals and so they’re just scared of them because they were taught to be scared of them or just because they don’t know. So, that’s our main goal is to try to educate people so that they understand the animals better. Cause the more you’re educated the less you’re afraid,” Dunlap said.

But local shop manager, Porsche Armstrong of Nature’s Half Acre said it’s not just humans who are afraid.

“He’s interacted with a lot of people today, a lot of people have gotten to hold him and he’s behaved very well,” Armstrong said while holding a bird. “He’s only 3 months old so he’s learning to trust and not be so frightened himself.

An event allowing you to discover new species and overcome fears all in one.