Cold temps in Florida cause iguanas to freeze, fall from trees

FLORIDA (KFDX/KJTL) — A weather forecast for south Florida gets world-wide attention after meteorologists call for, falling frozen iguanas.

The large lizards are cold-blooded and temperatures in the ’30s leave them frozen in their tracks.

Jan 21 – This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

Someone in Delray Beach found an iguana on its back in the street and moved it to safer ground.

The cold weather doesn’t kill the iguanas, just stuns them. So when this guy started to warm up, he started moving again.

Iguanas often hang out in trees, so when they freeze, they fall to the ground.

It’s one of those, “Only in Florida”, things.

Iguanas are native to tropical areas, including Central America, South America and some Caribbean islands.

They are popular pets and the population in South Florida has increased dramatically in recent years.