Collectors gather in WF for collectors toy show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Toy collectors and fans shared their passion during a collector’s toy show in Wichita Falls, selling and trading items such as hot wheel cars and legos.

For the Bumgardners, toy collecting is a family affair.

“My dad kinda drug me around from store to store when I was younger, and it’s kinda grown from there,” Wichita Falls toy collector Randy Bumgardner.

“But now he drags me around doing it so and he’s got a little boy that hopefully, he’ll do it,” Wichita Falls toy collector Steve Bumgardner said.

The new collectors’ toy show in Wichita Falls gave them the opportunity to collect together in the place they call home. The show featured hot wheels, legos, action figures and so much more.

“A group of friends of mine we just got together, we all collect, and you know we drive between Dallas and Oklahoma City for shows just to collect cars so we figured we’d put on our own here,” collectors toy show organizer David Bender said

CollectIble cars you can’t find just anywhere.

“A lot of these are ’80s and ’90s hot wheels and you don’t see them all that much and some of these casings that they’ve made of them, they don’t make anymore, so it just brings back a lot of history and a lot of memories,” Bender said.

Memories especially for Steve Bumgardner who owns around 7,000 collectible cars.

“Red Barron 1968, USA, that’s my oldest, best one, it’s never opened, so that’s my crown jewel,” Steve Bumgardner said.

An event Texoma toy collectors want to see continue.

“Hopefully we can make it a bi-monthly thing or something that we can get more people to because nothing’s happened like this in at least 10 to 15 years that I know of in Wichita Falls,” Randy Bumgardner said.

A long time coming, but collectors hope toy shows are here to stay.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated with the possibility of more collector toy shows in the area.