Breaking News
WF City Council calls emergency meeting Friday to discuss shelter in place
1  of  25
Closings & Delays
2020 Red River Wine and Beer Festival 2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials Arts Council Offices, Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum Boots and Heels for Hot Meals CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets Children's Miracle Netwrok Allstar Softball Game Cowboy True El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter Tadpole Children's Academy THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Ulta Beauty Urban Air Wichita County Sheriff's Office Citizen's Alumni Association Wichita Falls Elk Lodge

College entrance, advanced placement exams canceled, modified due to COVID-19

News

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — College entrance exams and advanced placement classes are being altered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Education Agency said.

College Board and ACT are suspending SAT and ACT testing until June. Those who registered for the tests and had them canceled will receive a refund, the TEA said in a press release.

International Baccalaureate exams for May 2020 won’t be administered, but AP exams will be modified and given online.

The Texas Success Initiative Assessment can be taken online through Examity for a reduced price.

More information on the TEA’s modifications and alterations to testing can be found at its website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News