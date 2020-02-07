Colorado charity ships coronavirus supplies

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KUSA/NBC News) — A non-profit based in Centennial, Colorado is sending desperately needed medical supplies to doctors treating coronavirus patients in Wuhan, China.

The shipments include supplies like personal protective equipment, including masks and gloves.

“Anytime there’s an outbreak like this, it’s disaster relief, we’re responding to a kind of sudden and unplanned outbreak,” says Project C.U.R.E.’s Kristofer Anderson.

Anderson says the first shipments are directed toward doctors and nurses .

“Once the doctors get sick, that adds another complication, fewer people to help treat all the sick,” he explains.

The virus has killed more than 600 people in China, including the doctor who warned of the outbreak before he was silenced by police.

“When you work with population densities as high as we have in China and then an outbreak that’s spreading so rapidly, it’s up to people around the world to get the help that’s needed,” Anderson adds.

