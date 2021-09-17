Colorado’s Polis, 1st openly gay elected governor, ties knot with longtime partner

BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and his 18-year partner, Marlon Reis, made it official in a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony this week.

Polis, who in 2018 became the first openly gay man in the U.S. to be elected governor, married his first gentleman Wednesday. Polis, 46, and Reis, a 40-year-old writer and animal welfare advocate, were married in Boulder, the governor’s office said. Rabbi Tirzah Firestone officiated.

The couple had been engaged since December 2020 and celebrated the event in a small outdoor venue surrounded by family and friends. Their 9-year-old and 7-year-old children joined them for their nuptials.

Polis, a Democrat, and Reis were engaged as Reis was preparing to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Reis was released from the hospital after two days. Polis also caught the coronavirus but had only mild symptoms.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant. We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple” Polis and Reis said. “After eighteen years, we couldn’t be happier to be married at last.”

The governor’s office said every guest in attendance was required to test negative for COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.