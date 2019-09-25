Comfort cases packing party, fostering change one child at a time

Breaking News
Comfort Cases is passionate about their work with children and young adults in the foster care system.

Rob Scheer created Comfort Cases which is a non-profit organization providing backpacks to children and young adults who have been placed in foster care homes.

His non-profit has no corporate sponsors and is run financially through private donations and sales of his book; a forever family: Fostering change one child at a time.

Our event will begin on September 25, 2019 with a tour of the phased-in facility by its founder and creator Kile Bateman at 9:30 a.m.

We are scheduled to have a packing party at the site around 10:30 a.m.

We will fill 50 backpacks with personal items such as a toothbrush, toothpaste, shampoo, lotion, a blanket, pajamas, and a diary (if over 10 years old), crayons and coloring books if under 10 years of age.

We have invited chief of Police Manuel Borrego and his staff as well as other willing volunteers to assist in packing.

After lunch, our plan is to donate the backpacks to CASA for proper distribution within our area.

