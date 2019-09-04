Committed to the Cowboys: RB Ezekiel Elliott is back

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — After much debate and quite a wait, it’s official. RB Ezekiel Elliot is back and committed to the Dallas Cowboys.

Ezekiel Elliot has a contract extension that will allow the Cowboys to keep him for years to come.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on twitter that the Cowboys and Elliott have agreed to a six-year, $90 million extension, per sources informed of the deal. In all, it’s $103 million over eight years, with $50 million guaranteed, Rapoport added.

The contract extension makes Elliott the top-paid running back.

There was no deal in sight, but many began speculating as early July. “Zeke” trained in Cabo while negotiations were being made, and well, now it’s official.

According to the NFL, “Elliott’s new massive deal marks the fourth big payday the Cowboys have shelled out this offseason.”

