Communities Against Domestic Terrorism plan to march Saturday

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — Communities Against Domestic Terrorism March and Rally is a grassroots effort to put a stop to the terrorizing of local

communities, like those of El Paso and Dayton.

It is organized by the pastor of Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church Mel Martinez and Cynthia Archibald. They wanted to get out with the public and let everyone’s voice be heard against these tragedies

“The violence that occurred over the weekend deeply impacted my awareness and reflections when I got back into town and

with the community, I wanted to do something,” Martinez said

The march and rally will take place Saturday, August 10, at 10 a.m. Marchers will gather at 3308 Kemp Blvd.

Those who want to only attend the rally will meet in Parker Square at the local office of Congressman Mac Thornberry. The marchers will arrive at Parker Square around 10:40.