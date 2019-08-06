Communities Against Domestic Terrorism plan to march Saturday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL) — Communities Against Domestic Terrorism March and Rally is a grassroots effort to put a stop to the terrorizing of local
communities, like those of El Paso and Dayton.

It is organized by the pastor of Wichita Falls Metropolitan Community Church Mel Martinez and Cynthia Archibald. They wanted to get out with the public and let everyone’s voice be heard against these tragedies

“The violence that occurred over the weekend deeply impacted my awareness and reflections when I got back into town and
with the community, I wanted to do something,” Martinez said

The march and rally will take place Saturday, August 10, at 10 a.m. Marchers will gather at 3308 Kemp Blvd.

Those who want to only attend the rally will meet in Parker Square at the local office of Congressman Mac Thornberry. The marchers will arrive at Parker Square around 10:40.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News