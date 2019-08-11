Community gathers in prayer for the WFISD schools as the new school year begins

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On each campus and facility of the WFISD, people gathered offering prayers for the students and families of each school, the faculty, staff and the administration for an annual event.

First United Methodist Church of Wichita Falls organized the third annual prayer walk. Church members and parents said they believe the event is a way for the community of Wichita Falls to stand together hoping each facility will be covered in prayer as the new school year begins.

“With the troubles that are in our school system these days, that why not put a hedge of protection around these kids?” Mother of WFISD student Jodi Underhill said. “Not only are we gonna pray for them today, but we’re gonna pray for them all year round. What better than to have the lords hands over this school?”

Underhill also said while violence is becoming a big problem in the United States, there is nothing that will stop the madness besides prayer.

“The lord says in Mathew 18:20 that when two or three come in agreement that he will show up and that he will be there,” Underhill said. “I believe that He is going to show up, and he is going to be within the school system this year. The violence is going to go down, and I think that we’re gonna see safety more this year than we’ve seen in previous years.”

Other parents said the goal of the prayer is to not only protect the schools but encourage students and staff within them to be successful in their new learning adventure.

“This is about bringing the community together and focusing on our students, focusing on our kids in this community to give them an uplifting message for them to be successful as they go to school every day,” Mother of WFISD Student Teresa Rose said.

As school begins in just a few more days, these parents and community members stand together for the students within the area schools, hoping their prayers are answered.