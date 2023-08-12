WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Many in our community are still without power and one independent cooling center is stepping up to serve those in need all weekend long.

The Booker T Alumni Center located on 1001 Redwood Avenue has been a safe and cool spot for people to come out to since Thursday.

Organizers have been able to provide food, water and shelter to many who may not have it right now. They’ll be serving hot dogs all afternoon and plan to serve again tomorrow morning starting at 11:00 a.m.

In order to do so, organizers say they’d love to see folks bring even more donations of food and water, so that they can best serve everyone in this time of need

.

“We’re always proactive instead of active the process came together from a phone call from miss Josie Brooks and Miss Crystal Washington and our councilman of this district councilman Nelson asked what could we do to help the community and not only the community but the city of Wichita Falls in general during this time of emergency,” Pastor McGee said.

“So very appreciative of the churches like Evangel temple that opened up as cooling off spots,” Organizer Crystal Washington said, “They even stayed open overnight those places are away from the community that were most hit hard eastside, district two, northside Lynwood, and the village just came on people from the community just started donating things, people that were able to donate,” she said. “It’s been very much appreciated because we’ve had over 100 families Come through here with kids, we had 65cases of water that just went out like that and people have kept bringing water and Gatorades It’s just very important,” Organizer Crystal Washington said.

The center will be serving a full dinner on Sunday, August 13th, starting at 3:00 p.m.