Community remembers late Maskat Shrine member

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX KJTL) — An organization known for helping children’s hospitals and the community is now in mourning after losing a valued member.

The M a skat Shriners are now remembering the life of Greg Talley.

Talley is described as a gentleman, hard-working, loyal, friend and popular with the children as Fuzzy the Clown. Talley was also the man behind bringing back the clown act when it almost went away.

Members said Talley’s death is a big loss to the Shriners, and he will be dearly missed.

“Greg was sort of an icon in masonry, you could say, because he had been master of faith lodge a couple of times, and he was district deputy grand master last year. Shriners Recorder John Tunnell said. “He was a great guy.”

Talley was raised in Electra then went on to graduate from Midwestern University and joined the Shriners in the mid-1990s. He was two years away from becoming potentate and a retired insurance adjuster.