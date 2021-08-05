Compassion Church hopes upcoming youth rally can broaden message

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A local church with a mission of letting troubled kids know they aren’t alone is hoping an upcoming youth rally can help their message reach more people.

“I grew up in a bad situation and I have a troublesome past, a drug-addicted past,” Jarrett O’Shields said.

O’Shields takes his past life experiences.

“Me personally I was 32 years old before I started succeeding in life and you know, living my life right and I owe all of that to Christ,” O’Shields said.

He doesn’t just learn from them but strives to make a change in others.

“Now, my heart hurts for the ones that are growing up the same way I did,” O’Shields said.

And a way to do that, The Wave Youth Rally, hoping to bring in more kids, no matter the at-home situation.

“We’re not making no money off of this. Not a dime, this is strictly for the youth man, this is strictly to show people the love of Christ and to let them know that we care and we love them,” O’Shields said.

Consisting of a car show, bike show, free food, tons of prizes, free haircuts from Fade It Barber Shop, all topped off by a concert.

“I mean it’s gonna be lit, it’s going to be fun there’s going to be lights, fog machines, we’ve actually flown in some artists, it’s going to be a hip hop concert and some worship,” youth director Kirsten Ross said.

Looking for a unique way they can try and broaden their reach.

“A lot of these students feel alone, I feel like right now in the times that we’re in, you always hear about anxiety and depression and feeling like there’s nobody to reach out to and we want to let them know them there are people in the community that are here for you and you can reach out to,” Ross said.

And they can feel the support from the community, from Best Buy and David Bradford donating a pair of new wireless beats to be raffled off, or to Castaway Cove and Red River Harley Davidson.

“This really has shown that there’s so many people out there that care,” O’Shields said. “You would not believe the overwhelming support the communities given and they’re still giving.”

Helping those at Compassion Church be more available to help others.

“And if they ever need us, we’re right here at the corner of Kemp and Avenue K,” O’Shields said.

And the rally will be not this weekend, but the next, August 14th at the Bartley YMCA, with the car show starting at 3, and doors open for the concert at 5:45!

For all that info, click here! Or you can shoot them an email at: levi@compassionchurch.cc