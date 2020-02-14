1  of  3
Congress votes to limit Trump’s war powers

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC News) — The U.S. Senate voted Thursday to limit President Trump’s power to wage war.

Eight Republican Senators joined all Democrats to pass a war powers resolution limiting military actions in Iran without a vote from Congress.

The move stems from President Trump ordering the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last month, without Congressional approval.

Iran struck backfiring missiles at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. More than 100 were injured.

President Trump is expected to veto the measure.

