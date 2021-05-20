Congressman Jackson voices concern on commission vote to investigate Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — 13th District Congressman Ronny Jackson is voicing his concern over a house bill on its way to the senate that could create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell oppose the deal.

The agreement had met some Republican demands including an equal number of members from both parties, and majority approval to issue subpoenas.

But it did not meet another condition McCarthy wanted. Investigating other political violence involving the Black Lives Matter movement and Antifa.

Congressman Jackson says this commission will not be bipartisan.

“I’m very concerned about the fact that Nancy Pelosi will be overseeing most of how this is conducted. I just don’t think it will be honest when the day is done so I’m not in favor of it,” Jackson said.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not publicly laid out a timeline for a senate vote on the commission but has pledged to put the bill on the floor.