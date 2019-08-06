Congressman Mac Thornberry address mass shootings

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — Thirteenth District Congressman Mac Thornberry believes “After the recent tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, it is especially important that we tone down the rhetoric, avoid the temptation to call names and cast blame, and not use tragedy to score political points.” Thornberry said.

“After the recent tragedies in El Paso and Dayton, it is especially important that we all tone down the rhetoric, avoid the temptation to call names and cast blame, and not use tragedy to score political points. We need a deep, thoughtful conversation about the sickness that affects young men in America and about steps we can take to heal our society. There may be new laws that are appropriate, but the suggestions made here: WSJ Ed, The Killers in our Midst are a good place to start in addressing the deeper issues.” Congressman Mac Thornberry

