Construction on Kemp causes one-lane traffic between Avenue K, Avenue M

WICHITA FALLS(KFDX/KJTL) You may notice some delays while driving on Kemp for the next couple months.

A new underground drainage system is being installed as part of the Kemp-Monroe Drainage Project Phase II.

As a result, Kemp Blvd. is down to one lane in each direction between Avenue K and Avenue M.

Construction began Monday and is scheduled to last two months.

This project is to complete the drainage boxes that run under Kemp and up Avenue L.

City officials say the overall project is to improve the drainage system because when it rains Kemp collects a lot of water causing travel issues.

Public works director Russell Schreiber said the goal is to eliminate flooding downstream in the Monroe area.

“The idea here is to collect that water as it comes in from the west, west of Kemp, and from Kemp to Monroe to gather that water and put as much of it underground as we possibly can to get it out of the street.,” Schreiber said.

Schreiber said the purpose is also to protect the homes affected by flooding. While the goal is to have this project done in two months, bad weather could cause delays and add time to its completion date.