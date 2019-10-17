Blue Bell released its Christmas Cookies Ice Cream early

(KFDX/KJTL) — Blue Bell is releasing Christmas cheer early this year with Christmas Cookies Ice Cream! One of Blue Bell’s most requested flavors returns to stores beginning Thursday.

Christmas Cookies is a combination of your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar – in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout.

Blue Bell has increased its production to meet the unbelievable demand that they’ve experienced, and hope to make it through the holiday season. Christmas Cookies is a seasonal product and will be available for a limited time.

In addition to Christmas Cookies, Blue Bell also has Peppermint, Spiced Pumpkin Pecan and the newest flavor Salted Caramel Cookie available for the holidays!