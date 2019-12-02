Cyber Monday deals at Walmart and Target

(KFDX/KJTL) — Get your computers ready for Cyber Monday.

Walmart has 55-inch Vizio 4K TV’s for $279.99, a Kidkraft wooden swingset for $219, and a Ninja 4-quart air fryer for under $70.

Walmart offers free two-day shipping or the option to pick up your online order at a local store.

You can pick it up the same day or during your next shopping trip, whichever is most convenient.

Target kicked off its Cyber Monday deals with markdowns on some apple products and gadgets from other top brands. The promotion will run through next Monday, Dec. 9.

Target is lessening the price of the 7th generation iPad by $80 and it’s offering apple Airpods at a cheaper price than usual.

If you order online or use the company’s app, Shipt will deliver your packages the same day, with no membership required.