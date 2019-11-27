Holiday Hazard: Avoid a mishap when you deep fry a turkey

(KFDX/KJTL) — Fire and EMS officials across the country say frying a turkey can be a dangerous thing to do especially for first-timers.

They say if you’ve never fried a turkey before, now is not the time to start. Instead leave the frying to the pros.

Bucher says: “I can’t think of any other cooking that is more dangerous than deciding we’re going to deep fry the turkey for family Thanksgiving and never doing it before. If you have the choice, it’s best left for the pros to do. I’m a pro and I gotta show of force here, just in case something goes wrong.”

Officials say if you do plan to fry the turkey by yourself, keep outdoor fryers off of decks and far from the house, garage, and trees.

Also, choose a turkey between eight and 10 pounds to make for easier cooking.

Never leave the fryer unattended, and make sure the turkey is thawed and completely dry before putting it in the fryer.