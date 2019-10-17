Kellogg is partnering with GLAAD to release limited-edition “All Together Cereal”

(KFDX/KJTL) — If you have trouble deciding which cereal to choose, Kellogg’s wants to help.

For the first time in history, the company is combining six of your favorite breakfast brands into one.

The ‘All Together’ box is a mix of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops, Rice Krispies, Frosted Mini-Wheats, Raisin Bran and Corn Flakes, all packed into a purple box with their respective mascots pictured on the front.

Cereal fans can head to the Kellogg’s website today to order the limited edition box for $20.

Kellogg’s is donating $50,000 to support an LGBTQ advocacy group.

