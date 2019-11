(KFDX/KJTL) — Motorola is bringing back the Razr flip-phone with a twist.

Wednesday night the company showed a new version of the legendary phone that has a foldable screen.

It works with a specially-engineered hinge.

There’s also a second ‘quick-view’ screen on the front. So when the phone is closed you can still see pictures and texts, and take pictures.

The new Razr will cost $1,500 and will hit stores in January 2020.