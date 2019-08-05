32,000 pounds of tomato canned meat recalled due to bacteria contamination

(KFDX/KJTL) — More than 32,000 pounds of tomato and meat sauce have been recalled due to bacterial pathogens according to U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The canned beef products were produced on July 18, 2019.

The products are described as:

15-oz canned items of “Kaskey’s Beefy Max Pasta in Tomato and Meat Sauce” with Best By JUL 07 2021.

Items were distributed to Texas, Indiana, Kentucky, and Maryland.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported from the consumption of the product. Anyone concerned with injury or illness should contact a doctor.

Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for refund.

More information can be found on the USDA website.