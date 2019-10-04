Dewalt multi-functional utility bars recalled

(KFDX/KJTL) — 145,000 Dewalt multi-functional utility bars have been recalled.

According to the CPSC, they could break while being used for prying, posing an injury hazard to the user.

These bars are yellow at one end and black at the other. The name “Dewalt” and the model number (DWH-T55-293) Are printed in black on the yellow end.

They were sold at Home Depot and other hardware stores nationwide, and online from December 2015 through March 2019 for between $30 and $40.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled utility bars and contact Dewalt for a gift card worth the full purchase price.