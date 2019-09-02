1  of  4
Breaking News
US Postal Service employee among those killed in Odessa mass shooting Shooter’s identity released, his home raided by law enforcement DPS Trooper in serious but stable condition after mass shooting in Odessa Mass shooting in Odessa: here’s what we know

Ford is recalling thousands of vehicles

Consumer Recalls
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Ford is recalling thousands of vehicles because of concerns over the strength of its seats. The automaker announced four recalls Friday.

They include more than 483,000 vehicles, including the Ford Explorer,
Expedition and F-150.

Ford states seat backs in the affected vehicles may not restrain people during a crash.

They believe the seats may have been assembled wrong and could be missing a piece needed to keep them upright.

If a crash happens, the seat may lose strength, increasing the risk of injury.

To find out if your car is a part of the recall, you can check the recall section on ford’s website, or click here.

The company says its dealers should be able to inspect and fix the problem.

More than 66,000 vehicles in Canada and Mexico are also a part of the recalls.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Ford recalls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford recalls"

Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Give bock beer sales to be donated to food bank"

Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays & Anniversary 9-2-19"

India Carter college health

Thumbnail for the video titled "India Carter college health"

Justice Ruth BG

Thumbnail for the video titled "Justice Ruth BG"

Jackson county fatal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson county fatal"

Fast Eddys

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fast Eddys"

Lauren's law

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's law"

WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF Brewing Co. pouring up new ale in partnership with WFAFB"

Lauren's Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lauren's Law goes into effect almost 3 years after her passing"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News