(KFDX/KJTL) — Ford is recalling thousands of vehicles because of concerns over the strength of its seats. The automaker announced four recalls Friday.

They include more than 483,000 vehicles, including the Ford Explorer,

Expedition and F-150.

Ford states seat backs in the affected vehicles may not restrain people during a crash.

They believe the seats may have been assembled wrong and could be missing a piece needed to keep them upright.

If a crash happens, the seat may lose strength, increasing the risk of injury.

To find out if your car is a part of the recall, you can check the recall section on ford’s website, or click here.

The company says its dealers should be able to inspect and fix the problem.

More than 66,000 vehicles in Canada and Mexico are also a part of the recalls.