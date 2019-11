(KFDX/KJTL)— King Arthur Flour is expanding its recall of 5-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour.



The company issued the voluntary recall in early October after discovering the product may have the presence of E. coli.



The expansion adds three lots that were omitted in the original recall.



Consumers who have any of these affected products should throw them away and may submit a claim for a refund or replacement.