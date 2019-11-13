Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals

(KFDX/KJTL) — Adidas rival Nike has a new shoe designed with a specific group of people in mind. The air zoom pulse is a shoe made specifically for medical professionals.

To get the design right, Nike teams worked with staff at a children’s hospital in Portland, Oregon.

The shoe company crafting the footwear to meet the demands of nurses and doctors, making the sneaker easy to slip on and off, easy to clean, and comfortable to wear.

The sneaker is available online starting December 7.

It comes in a variety of colors, some designed by patients.

All proceeds will be donated to the children’s hospital