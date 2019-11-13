Breaking News
LIVE Impeachment hearings: Watch testimony while getting breakdown of process

Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals

Consumer Reports
Posted: / Updated:

(KFDX/KJTL) — Adidas rival Nike has a new shoe designed with a specific group of people in mind. The air zoom pulse is a shoe made specifically for medical professionals.

To get the design right, Nike teams worked with staff at a children’s hospital in Portland, Oregon.

The shoe company crafting the footwear to meet the demands of nurses and doctors, making the sneaker easy to slip on and off, easy to clean, and comfortable to wear.

The sneaker is available online starting December 7.

It comes in a variety of colors, some designed by patients.

All proceeds will be donated to the children’s hospital

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Rainbow House donation drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rainbow House donation drive"

Wichitan of the year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wichitan of the year"

WF economic outlook

Thumbnail for the video titled "WF economic outlook"

TABC starting new program for veterans

Thumbnail for the video titled "TABC starting new program for veterans"

Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Air Zoom Pulse: Nike debuts new sneaker for medical professionals"

Houston purse dragging caught on camera

Thumbnail for the video titled "Houston purse dragging caught on camera"

Nathan "Nasty" Perry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nathan "Nasty" Perry"

VB: Archer City @ Lindsey

Thumbnail for the video titled "VB: Archer City @ Lindsey"

Bowie mayor, city councilors sworn in

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bowie mayor, city councilors sworn in"

What The Tech: Disney+

Thumbnail for the video titled "What The Tech: Disney+"

Family of Jessie Barnes remember his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of Jessie Barnes remember his life"

Family of Jessie Barnes remember his life

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family of Jessie Barnes remember his life"