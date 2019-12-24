Christmas recycling guide

(KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas produces a lot of joy — and garbage. Americans produce 25% more trash between Thanksgiving and Christmas according to the EPA.



Pete Keller said, “that equals about 1,000 pounds per household in America.

Lower that number by recycling delivery boxes, product packages and food containers that are empty, clean and dry.

But some things shouldn’t go in your recycling bin, and can actually do more harm than good. For example, garland and Christmas lights, as they can get caught in sorting machinery.



Wrapping paper can go in the recycling bin, even with tape or gift tags attached, as long as it doesn’t have glitter or foil.



Keller said, “this time of year we’ll get the glitter and metalized wrappers bows ribbon. All of those things are problematic as well.”

Take out packing material before recycling those Amazon boxes, and if you put your recyclables in a bag, it’s all going to a landfill.