Christmas tree shortages could put a damper on holiday spirit

(KFDX/KJTL) — Here’s some news that’s sure to put a smile on the faces of grinches everywhere. There’s actually a Christmas tree shortage that could put a damper on the holiday spirit this season.

Christmas trees are going up, and thanks to a growing shortage, so are the prices.

At this farm outside of LA, Christmas tree farmer Jeffery Ruggieri said the roots of the problem runs 11 years deep, to the 2008 recession.

Tree farmer Gadi Invu, said, “Farms were going out of business, farms weren’t planting as many trees. It’s kinda the perfect storm to have this shortage that we have now”

And that is putting a heavy strain on Christmas tree farms that usually depend on two months of business to pay the bills year-round.



Invu said, “I think a lot of people forget that for farmers like you it’s basically Christmas preparation all year round.”

Ruggieri said, “yeah, year-round Christmas, no doubt about it, these trees always need something.”

The supply chain taking another hit in states like Michigan, North Carolina, Missouri and Oregon where over the last two years record-breaking heat destroyed thousands of Christmas pines.

This farm outside of portland is now closed because they couldn’t harvest enough trees.



One Oregon tree farmer said, “we’re just going to take a year off and let the trees grow.”

With Christmas 35 days away and the demand for evergreens ever-growing, you might end up shelling out an extra $10 to $40 compared to last year.

Invu said, “as prices continue to creep up are you worried that people might switch to those plastic, use it every year tree.”

Ruggieri said, “I’m concerned. I still think there’s no replacement for a real tree.”

Another thing to consider, those plastic trees might end up in landfills, while the real things grow up producing clean air for years.



Invu said, “it’s providing a green space while they’re growing we’re getting fresh oxygen.”

And while it may cost a little more green this year…

Invu: “this one is a beauty”

Ruggieri: “yeah this is a beautiful tree”

Ruggieri said in the end, there’s no beating that fresh Christmas tree smell.