Detergent pods tied to kids’ eye burn danger

Procter & Gamble Co. Tide Pods brand laundry detergent is arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. Procter & Gamble is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on January 23. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

OHIO (KFDX/KJTL) — An increasing number of children are getting laundry detergent in their eyes.

That’s according to a study by the center for injury research and the central Ohio poison center.

The study suggests that while the average poison center calls for eye injuries, from items like cleansers and disinfectants are on the decline, the number of injuries related to laundry detergent pods, have risen since they were introduced in 2012.

Laundry pods are particularly dangerous as they contain concentrated amounts of detergents.

Cleaning products are very alluring to young children because of there colorful packaging and unique scents.