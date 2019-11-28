(KFDX/KJTL) — Experts suggest avoiding some Black Friday products. There will be some markdowns on TVs this weekend, but buyers beware.

Steve Noviello has the naughty list of items shoppers should say “no thank you” to.

Oftentimes what we see is that when it comes to the rock bottom-priced doorbuster deals, tv sets are generally either older models, off-brand or sometimes lack features that you want.

Noviello said to double-check, confirm things like resolution, number of ports, compatibility and smart functions, too.

If you are looking for the latest in technology for your cell phone stay away from the iPhone 11, regardless of the deals this weekend.



The phone simply just doesn’t have the 5G capability that cell phones will run on in the next year or two. So your device will become obsolete.

Noviello said, “Many folks don’t realize the 5G network is only good with a 5G phone, which these are not. So if you’re the type who’s an early adapter, you’re gonna be lining up to buy a new phone next year. If you’re a straggler who’s still rockin’ the iPhone 5, you’ve waited this long, so just wait a little bit longer.”



Gaming bundles also not the best idea this year and there’s a reason they’re being marked down. We’re expecting PlayStation 5 next year and a new Xbox. So buying PlayStation 4 or Xbox “One S” right now, really not the best investment. Instead, take the cash that you would have spent on that, maybe put it away, put it in savings that way you’ve got it for next year.



If you’ve got your eye on a Nintendo Switch, shop carefully. Most black Friday bundles are being paired with the older model Switch.



Noviello said We really don’t expect to see a sale on the new model until the beginning of December.

Don’t let the emotion of the hunt for what looks like a great deal cloud your judgment. Pause. Take a closer look. And make sure that you are, in fact, getting a really great gift.