(KFDX/KJTL) — Fitbit’s new Versa 2 smartwatch will be available next month. They will go on sale September 15 for $199 dollars.

The new offering incorporates amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. It also includes a more powerful processor and battery life lasting up to five days. Versa 2 also tracks your sleep, letting you know how well you slept.

Fitbit’s announcement comes ahead of what many industry observers expect will be an updated Apple watch unveil early next month.