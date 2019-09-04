Ford improving self-driving car technology

(KFDX/KJTL) — In other consumer news, Ford motor company and Argo AI is testing ways to clean bugs and unwanted dirt off of self-driving cars.

Ford has been developing a self-cleaning system to protect cameras and sensors on its cars.

The company has been testing the new system by spraying dirt and dust onto the sensors, simulating rainfall and bird droppings.

This system has been equipped on ford’s third-generation self-driving test vehicles… Which are now hitting the streets in Detroit, Pittsburgh, Miami, and Washington, D.C.