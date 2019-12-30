Reasonable Resolutions: Making change last

(NBC News) — The clock is about to start ticking on New Year’s resolutions.

Most resolutions are meant to be tough, and a challenge to keep.

Losing weight and exercise are among the most common.

Still, some experts now wonder if some resolutions do more harm than good, especially if they’re not reasonable or given time to succeed.

Psychologists like the Cleveland Clinic’s Dr. Scott Bea suggest realistic resolutions that might stand a better chance if started long after the holidays.

“Around the New Year and around the holidays, maybe it is not the ideal time for change; we don’t quit smoking the day the dog dies,” Dr. Bea says.

He suggests the first resolution should be sticking to it for around three months, because that’s about how long it takes resolution to become habit.

