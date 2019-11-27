Study: Nearly half of electronics reviews are fake

(KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of Cyber Monday, do you know how to spot a fake product review?.

An analysis of more 2.5 million customer reviews found nearly 40% were “unreliable.”

And the products with the most fake reviews were electronics with nearly half being false.

The study conducted by fakespot.com found a whopping 70% of customers surveyed said they would be willing to pay more for a highly rated product.

There’s more money to be made off of higher ticket items, like electronics, verses a lot of everyday items.