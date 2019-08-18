Conversations with Quallich: a community forum at The Forum set for September 4

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kemp Center for the Arts & The Forum are pleased to be partnering with Nicholas Quallich on a new project titled Conversations with Quallich: a community forum at The Forum.

The first one is happening Wednesday, September 4 at 6 p.m. This is a way for the community to interact during an evening of intriguing and fun conversation with special guests Wichita Falls Mayor Stephen Santellana and former Wichita Falls Mayor Glenn Barham.

Those attending this free event can expect an enjoyable evening, including the opportunity to interact with the panelists.

