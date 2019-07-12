Cook requests lower bond amount for murder

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Update: No decision has been made in the bond reduction hearing for the man charged with the murder of Wichita Falls High School senior Yajaira Garcia, 17, back in November 2018.

After the appeals court ruled in favor for the reduction, the defense officials are asking for a $100,000 bond as opposed to his $750,000 bond.

However, the prosecution officials are asking for a bond reduction amount of no less than $300,000 bond because they said Joshua Cook, 19, is a danger to the public.

————————————————————————————————————

Original story: A man charged with killing a Wichita Falls High School student last year will attempt to have his bond lowered again.

Joshua Cook’s bond for the alleged murder of Yajaira Garcia is now $750,000.

Cook’s attorney sought a lower bond late last year, and the bond for burglary was reduced from $100,000 to $10,000, but the request for a lower bond on the murder charge was denied.