WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Partly cloudy skies are expected across Texoma with temperatures staying similar to what we saw on Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will reach up into the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows will fall back down to around the freezing mark.

Friday, our next warming trend starts as winds will turn more out of the west and southwest increasing those afternoon highs back up into the 50s and 60s for the weekend.

Mostly clear skies are expected for the weekend ahead, and some increasing cloud coverage will be expected late Sunday with our next cold front arriving.

Colder temperatures to start 2024 with afternoon highs only reaching into the 40s, about 5-10 below average for the start of the year.