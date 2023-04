WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Texoma will feel much cooler as we head through the weekend and into next week. We’ll see highs back down into the low 60s and even touching the low 50s going into Sunday before well jump back into the 60s for next week.

Meteogram showing the next 7 days of high temperatures

Starting Saturday night and going all the way through next week, Texoma will see plenty of rain chances with scatter showers expected and some thunderstorms mixed in as well with low chances of any of these storms becoming severe.